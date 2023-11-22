Manning River Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Council

Cr Claire Pontin will serve as a rural/regional representative

By Staff Reporters
November 22 2023 - 2:00pm
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin, Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin has been elected to the board of directors of Local Government NSW (LGNSW) as a rural/regional representative.

