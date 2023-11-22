Manning River Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Bunnings Taree taking donations for Share the Dignity essentials bags for women doing it tough

By Staff Reporters
November 22 2023 - 5:00pm
Filled donation bags can be dropped off at any Bunnings store. Picture supplied.
A new survey has revealed 39 per cent of Australian women are worried about affording Christmas presents this year, with Australian charity, Share the Dignity seeing a steady increase in demand from their charity partners for their annual Christmas appeal, "It's in the Bag".

