A new survey has revealed 39 per cent of Australian women are worried about affording Christmas presents this year, with Australian charity, Share the Dignity seeing a steady increase in demand from their charity partners for their annual Christmas appeal, "It's in the Bag".
This November, Share the Dignity is calling on NSW residents to ensure women and girls spending Christmas in domestic violence refuges, homeless shelters, or living in poverty, receive basic essentials and the gift of love and hope for Christmas through the It's in the Bag campaign.
The initiative is in its ninth year and encourages people to pay it forward by filling a bag with a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, soap, roll-on-deodorant, and period products - as well as optional extras such as lip balm, socks, or a handwritten note.
Bags filled with essentials can be dropped off at any Bunnings store nationwide until Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Share the Dignity's recent survey of 3648 Australian women, found living without basic essentials was a widespread issue with almost 20 per cent (18 per cent) going without the basic essentials included in It's in the Bag donations due to cost.
"Each year thousands of women and girls are waking up on Christmas morning in domestic violence refuges and homeless shelters. For many, an It's in the Bag might be the only gift they receive for Christmas," Share the Dignity founder and managing director, Rochelle Courtenay said
"For the past three years, we have received on average 30,000 fewer bags compared to pre-covid numbers. It breaks my heart to think 30,000 vulnerable women and girls aren't receiving an It's in the Bag donation and are instead going without basic essentials like period products, a toothbrush and soap.
Those wanting to support women and girls can drop-off an It's in the Bag donation to their nearest Bunnings store, sponsor a Bag online, or register to become a Share the Dignity volunteer. Donations will be distributed to Australians in need in time for Christmas via Share the Dignity's 3000 charity partners.
Visit www.sharethedignity.org.au/itsinthebag for more information on how to pack an It's in the Bag for women, teens and mums and bubs.
