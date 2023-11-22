WINNING back-to-back Group Three Rugby League premierships will be the lure for Jordan Worboys and Mick Henry to stay on as Old Bar Pirates' co-captain-coaches.
The Pirates will head into next season's competition as defending premiers for the first time since 2000. Old Bar scored an epic 22-10 win over Port Macquarie Sharks in the grand final played at Port Macquarie in September.
"We've got a good nucleus of players out here and we don't want to let that slip,'' Henry said.
"I know there will be pressure to go back-to-back, but that was a driving force for me, so see if we're good enough to do it all again.''
The past three seasons have been among the most successful in the club's history, with the Pirates in third place when competition was abandoned in August 2021 after the state went into lockdown. Old Bar were grand finalists in 2022 and premiers this year. Henry was the sole coach in 2021 and was joined by Worboys in 2022/23.
However, Old Bar local Boyd Cordner won't be part of the coaching set-up. Cordner had a consultancy role this year and made a rushed trip from Melbourne, where he was with the Sydney Roosters for the NRL finals clash against the Storm, to Port Macquarie for the grand final. He spoke to the players before the game.
"Boyd's going to have his hands full with the Roosters next year so he just won't have the time,'' Henry said.
"But we know we can give him a call when we need and he'll be keeping in touch.''
Henry expects the Pirates will retain the majority of their 2023 roster. The overseas contingent of centre John Stanley, winger Emmanuel Solie and second rower Dave Aron from New Guinea along with Fijian winger Simon Wise have all re-signed. All were outstanding in the grand final, with Stanley the best on field until he sustained a rib injury early in the second half.
"That's great news,'' Henry said.
"We're just in the process of sorting their visas out now, so we won't have to worry about flying them home during the year like we did last season.''
"We probably won't have 'Tonga' (Worboys) but Will is apparently keen to play again so we might get him back towards the back end of the year,'' Henry said.
Five-eighth Kurt Lewis has still got matches to serve on a lengthy suspension that ruled him out of the finals series.
"Kurt's out of the area at the moment, but we'll have a talk to him to see what he wants to do,'' Henry said.
Second rower Nathan Napier has signed with the Bulls although on the flip side, utility forward James Handford is keen for another year.
Henry said the Pirates are hoping to woo a few local juniors back to the field. This also helps combat the complicated and controversial NSWRL points system all clubs must adhere to.
The Pirates won't start training until January 16.
"This year was long, so we wanted the players to have a decent break,'' Henry explained.
"They can get Christmas and New Year out of the way then we'll get back into it the second week of Jan.''
The club has yet to make an announcement on minor grade coaches. Meanwhile, the Group Three annual meeting will be held at the Wingham Services Club on Sunday, December 3.
