Manning River Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mick Henry and Jordan Worboys to again co-captain-coach Old Bar Pirates

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated November 22 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Up the Pirates - Old Bar players and training staff start celebrations after the 22-10 win over Port Sharks in the grand final at Port Macquarie. Picture Mardi Borg.
Up the Pirates - Old Bar players and training staff start celebrations after the 22-10 win over Port Sharks in the grand final at Port Macquarie. Picture Mardi Borg.

WINNING back-to-back Group Three Rugby League premierships will be the lure for Jordan Worboys and Mick Henry to stay on as Old Bar Pirates' co-captain-coaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.