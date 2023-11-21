TAREE PCYC's boxing troupe will head to the regional championships to be held in Nyngan early next month.
"We'll head over there for four days,'' coach Gary Crawford said.
Only three boxers will get a fight, however, Crawford said the entire squad of 10 will make the trip.
He confirmed that Jason Davison and Riley Brady will be two of the fighters who will be in action.
"But I haven't made a decision on the third one yet,'' he said.
"They have to work pretty hard to get a fight out there, it's a big tournament.''
Davison, 19 and Brady, 16, fought on a card held at South Newcastle Leagues Club last weekend.
Davison took on a Kempsey fighter with the bout decided by a split decision that went against Davison.
Davison was fighting in the lightweight division.
"It was a great fight,'' coach Crawford said.
"That was the seventh fight of the night and it was the best to that point.''
Brady had an undisputed win against an opponent from Maitland.
This was just Brady's second fight and Crawford said he is showing promise.
"We didn't even nominate for the program, we were invited to attend,'' Crawford said.
