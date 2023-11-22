Historical Society
Numbers were down for the November meeting of the Historical Society held last Tuesday morning due to illness and personal commitments.
The society had been successful in securing NSW Museum and Galleries grant funding of $,000 from the "Lights On-Doors Open" program (a stipend program which supports volunteer-led museums in NSW) which will be used to further updates. Another Museum and Galleries grant of $600 was secured to purchase archival materials to help with the preservation of clothing, photographs and written historical material.
The museum's upgrade of the boating room is coming along nicely thanks to the help of the menfolk, lead by member Peter. So far the ceiling and walls have been given a fresh coat of paint with the floor still to be undertaken. Once this has been done the rearranging of the display will complete the upgrade.
The final meeting for the year will take place on Tuesday, December 19 after which the museum will close from December 20 to Tuesday. January 9 for the Christmas/New Year break.
Happy birthday wishes were extended to member Barry Seghers for his upcoming birthday this Saturday, November 25.
Time Capsule Commemoration Service and concert
All are hoping that the weather will be kind for the Commemoration Service to take place at Wingham Memorial Town Hall to honour those men who were recorded in the Time Capsule of 1923. The service will take place at 2pm this coming Saturday, November 25.
This has been a wonderful project undertaken by the Wingham RSL Sub-branch and others within the local community and all are invited to be part of this historic event.
Tinonee School
Congratulations to Mrs Elliott and her Year 6 students who organised a most successful Fun Day, raising an amazing $1045 which will be used to purchase a gift on behalf of the 2023 Year 6 for the school - this has become a traditional for a number of years.
Don't forget the School's end of year presentation will take place at The MEC on Friday, December 1 from 10am-12pm. On this day the huge P&C Christmas hamper winner will be drawn.
The excursion for the Kindergarten-Yerr 2 excursion to Port Macquarie's Billabong Park will take place on Friday, December 8 and is sure to be a fun day for all.
New Kindergarten students for 2024 will begin "big school" on Monday, February 5, 2024.
Farewell to Nan Parkes
Family, relatives and friends from far and wide came together at St Luke's Anglican Church, Tinonee last Monday, November 20, to say farewell to the late Nancy "Nan" Sarah Parkes late of Tinonee.
Rev Brian Ford conducted Nan's celebration of life service which was followed by burial at the Tinonee Cemetery.
Attendees later returned to the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall where they came together to share beautiful memories of a special lady over refreshments served by members of the Tinonee Hall Committee.
Rest in Peace Nan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.