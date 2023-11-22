Beef cattle judging at the Bulahdelah Show saw the golden girl and supreme beef exhibit awarded to 13-month-old junior Limousin heifer, Warrigal Tiger Lily, bred by Paul and Janelle Relf and exhibited by Rachel Relf of Wingham.
"Whilst numbers were down slightly due to dryer conditions in the Hunter, we lost nothing in quality and our judges Ben Emery and Josh Hartup provided excellent feedback in respect to their grading process which was appreciated by both the exhibitors and the audience," beef cattle steward, Art Brown said.
For the first time on show was the Highland breed which originates in the Scottish Highlands.
The cattle section was ably assisted by cattle stewards, Rodney O'Regan of the Manning Valley Great Lakes Light Horse Reenactment Troop, and Makaylee Gooch.
Judge, Ben Emery - himself a past young exhibitor at Bulahdelah - remarked that the cattle were of excellent quality, prepared and presented well, and he was pleased to see the younger generation with their own studs having a clear vision of what they expect to achieve in their breeding programs.
The Golden Girl Memorial Shield was offered by the family of Mary and Lou Klauser.
In 1989, while in the process of considering buying a farm property, Mary and Lou invested in fully imported black Angus genetics and outsourced the breeding of Black Gold Hi-Tech Lass.
Hi-Tech Lass was crowned 1990 national Angus heifer and then top of the range heifer - Toowoomba - and sold for what was a then national record of $20,000.
The press at the time tagged her "The Golden Girl".
Though they hadn't purchased a farm at the time, Mary and Lou subsequently established themselves in the Crawford River Valley, south-west of Bulahdelah.
Major show awards 2023:
Reserve beef exhibit was junior Interbreed bull, Warrigal Thunder.
Champion junior British breeds: bull KJH Tank, and heifer KJH Tabatha, exhibited by Wayne and Cindy Tucknott, Speckle Park, Coopernook.
Grand champion, small breeds, female: Paisley Riabhach, exhibited by Hugh Hayden and Sarah Vaughan, Koolah Creek Highlands.
Grand champion, small breeds, male: Lach Lans Ted-E -Bear, exhibited by Lachlan Williams, Wards River.
"As the chief steward, you look forward to key match-ups as the show judging progresses," Art Brown said.
"For me, one particular match-up was in the group classes and continued through to the grand champions, such as the match-up between the heavy weight stables of Speckle Parks verses the Limousins, with both studs nationally recognised in the two heifers under 20 months and the group of three classes.
"It's interesting also to watch the body language of the judges as they review the teams, have a discussion and then proceed to walk around and up and down the line.
"The Limousins bred by Paul and Janelle Relf outpointed the Speckles, bred by Wayne and Cindy Tucknott."
Most successful youth exhibitor was Makayla Saunders from Ghinni Ghinni British White Stud.
Paraders senior category went to Bailey Whitton with the junior category awarded to Adena Campbell and the pee wee category going to Sophie McDonald.
