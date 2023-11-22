Manning River Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Bulahdelah Show cattle judging and winners

By Art Brown
November 22 2023 - 6:00pm
Beef cattle judging at the Bulahdelah Show was held on Saturday, November 18 at Bulahdelah Showground. Picture supplied.
Beef cattle judging at the Bulahdelah Show was held on Saturday, November 18 at Bulahdelah Showground. Picture supplied.

Beef cattle judging at the Bulahdelah Show saw the golden girl and supreme beef exhibit awarded to 13-month-old junior Limousin heifer, Warrigal Tiger Lily, bred by Paul and Janelle Relf and exhibited by Rachel Relf of Wingham.

