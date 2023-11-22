Wingham Preschool was a hive of activity when the school celebrated the official opening of their third classroom.
About 40 guests attended the event, including state member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson, shadow minister for regional transport and roads Sam Farraway, along with previous and current Wingham Preschool board members.
This was in addition to the 18 staff members and 60 very excited students.
"I had 60 children there and they helped me with the presentation and the children sang songs that they thought would be nice for the guests to listen to," Wingham Preschool director, Donna Stirrup said.
The new building caters for an additional 29 students, however it provides more than simply another classroom.
It encompasses a multipurpose functional space housing parenting education courses, a place for children to work with therapists, and a playgroup area allocated for two mornings a week.
Additionally, it will provide a much needed base for the Flying Fox mobile preschool which, along with another vehicle acquired by the school, allows it to expand its services from five to nine different venues.
The mobile service was operating out of shipping containers and sheds...now we are able to expand our service to another four venues in our area- Wingham Preschool director, Donna Stirrup on the Flying Fox Mobile Preschool
All up the venture has taken seven years to realise and entails a $2 million investment for the school, raised in part from state government grants plus a whole lot of fundraising.
Design for the project was provided by Austin McFarland Architects with the construction carried out by Rowsell Constructions.
The end result is a major accomplishment for the non-for-profit community based organisation that was first established 47 years ago.
"We are very proud of the beautiful building and facility that we have created for the Wingham community," Donna said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.