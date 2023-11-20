Taree Parkinson's Group meeting

Taree Parkinson's Support Group meets on the first Friday of the month at the Taree Presbyterian Church hall, 76 Albert Street, Taree.
The next meeting is on December 1 at 10am.
Guest speaker is Jodie Lloyd, Parkinson's nurse, who will provide feedback from the 2023 world Parkinson's conference in Barcelona.
The group welcomes all people with Parkinson's, their carers, friends and supporters.
The group meets for morning tea, COVID-19 screening and social distancing applied.
For more information please contact: Annette Cleveland, email clevos54@bigpond.net.au, phone 0427 437 459, Parkinson's NSW 1800 644 189; or the Parkinson's nurse at John Hunter Hospital, Evelyn Collins, phone 4985 5442.
