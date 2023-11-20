Manning River Times
A total of 70 Taree athletes qualify for regional championships

By Staff Reporters
November 21 2023 - 10:00am
Ivy Hoadley and Hunter Davies both set new records at the zone championships held at Gloucester. Picture Taree Little Athletics Cl
A TOTAL of 70 Taree Little Athletics Club members have qualified for the regional championships to be held in Tamworth next February.

Local News

