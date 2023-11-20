Hunter Davies was a strong performer, breaking two zone records and finishing first in his four individual events. Competing in javelin for the first time, Hunter broke the U11 boys record with a throw of 23.99m, a 60cm improvement on the previous record. He also set a new mark in the U11 boys 80m hurdles record and finished first in the triple jump another new event for him this season. In the sprints, Hunter won the 100m and anchored the junior boys relay team to a second place finish, in a strong comeback after the baton was dropped at the last change.