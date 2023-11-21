Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch has been invited by Invictus Australia to play pickleball.
This is a family friendly event, so open to all members, auxiliary and their families. A barbecue is included. This is a free activity for members and their families.
Hallidays Point Pickleball Club has made the invitation for a special evening playing Australia's fastest growing sport. It's on in Taree from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday December 13. Suitable for all ages. Contact President Jeff if you can attend. Suitable for all ages. Contact president Jeff if you can attend.
Old Bar Public School students invited the RSL sub-branch members to the school to view their chalk art with a Remembrance Day theme and also to learn the results of the art competition, the works having been exhibited at The Tav, Old Bar on Remembrance Day and voted on by the diners at the official lunch.
This was an initiative of RSL NSW entitled "Draw to Remember".
Veterans spoke to the students about Remembrance Day and what it means to them and something about their service. Auxiliary member, Vicki Jackson, also spoke about the meaning of the poppies.
