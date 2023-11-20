Mid Coast residents should have their brollies at the ready for the next week at least with rain, showers, thunderstorms and wind all forecast.
Conditions across the Mid Coast and Upper Hunter will be similar through until Wednesday, November 29 according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
There is also a strong wind warning for the Macquarie coast Monday and Tuesday.
The wet weather was forecast to hit the region around midday Monday with showers and the chance of a thunderstorm. Temperatures will range from 15 to 27 degrees.
Light winds, the chance of showers and thunderstorms are again forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Cloudy days and showers are also forecast for the the weekend.
