The proposed e-scooter trial at Forster-Tuncurry is back on track after Beam, Australia's largest shared micro-mobility operator, announced it would partner with MidCoast Council.
Earlier this month the previous provider, Bird pulled out of the Australian market following insurance 'issues'.
The planned start date for the trial is now Friday, December 8.
Beam has operations in every state and territory.
With the planning stages well advanced, Beam stepped in at late notice to ensure the 12-month pilot program is able to roll out.
Beam will hold a free safety workshop at John Wright Park at Tuncurry on Saturday, December 2 between 10am-1pm.
Everyone is welcome to attend the free trial, learn more about e-scooters and take a ride.
People aged 16 years and older will be able to hop on a shared e-scooter in the trial zone that links the foreshore with shops, holiday parks, tourist attractions and the local TAFE campus.
Riders in Forster-Tuncurry will be able to unlock and use e-scooters by downloading Beam's app.
The e-scooters include geofencing technology that can control where e-scooters are ridden and how fast they can travel, as well as enabling riders to receive a discount when they return their e-scooter to a designated parking zone.
The e-scooters will only be allowed on shared pathways and roads within the trial area.
