Manning River Times
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
MidCoast Council to trial e-scooters at Forster-Tuncurry

By Staff Reporters
November 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Picture provided.
The proposed e-scooter trial at Forster-Tuncurry is back on track after Beam, Australia's largest shared micro-mobility operator, announced it would partner with MidCoast Council.

