Manning River Timessport
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Oakfield Badger wins super maiden showcase plate

By Greg Prichard
November 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Grant Buckley on Oakfield Badger after winning the TAB Super Maiden Showcase Plate at Taree on Sunday. Picture Scott Calvin
Jockey Grant Buckley on Oakfield Badger after winning the TAB Super Maiden Showcase Plate at Taree on Sunday. Picture Scott Calvin

OAKFIELD Badger broke through for win number one in just his third start at the Taree Gold Cup meeting and what better way to do it than in a TAB Super Maiden Showcase Plate worth $50,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help