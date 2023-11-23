Manning River Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Taree sailor chases state sabre championship three-peat

By Mick McDonald
November 24 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAREE sailor Troy Lewis will be aiming for a state title three-peat when he defends his sabre championship on the Manning River this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.