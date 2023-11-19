Manning River Times
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Owens combine to win Taree Gold Cup with Sound and Vision

By Greg Prichard
Updated November 20 2023 - 9:24am, first published 8:53am
THE mother and daughter team of trainer Karen Owen and jockey Madeline Owen reigned supreme on their home track when Sound And Vision won the $100,00 Stacks Law Firm Taree Gold Cup as the extreme outsider of the field on Sunday.

