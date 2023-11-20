Councillors will re-visit a development application (DA) asking for permission to undertake work at two Pacific Palms caravan parks.
After councillors failed to reach a decision at the MidCoast Council October monthly ordinary, a motion was passed to debate the DA at the next meeting, which will be held Wednesday, November 22 from 2pm.
Believing the decision was a 'refusal', the applicant, INA Operations Pty Ltd also has appealed the matter in the Land and Environment Court.
A Section 34 conference was held between council representatives and the developer on November 2, while the acting commissioner heard from five members of the community.
Also up for discussion for a second consecutive month is a three-storey dwelling at Seal Rocks.
Put forward by Toronto RSL Memorial Club, councillors also deferred this motion for discussion in November.
In response to feedback from councillors and the local community during the public forum and the ordinary meeting, the applicant has amended the design, reducing the overall height of the building.
A proposal to reclassify three council conservation reserves from operational to community was placed on public exhibition for 28 days until October 12.
During this time council received 23 submissions - 20 of which were in favour of the proposal.
The matter will be debated at this week's meeting.
Councillors also will be asked to consider placing the draft MidCoast Council Future Cemeteries Strategy on public exhibition for 25 working days.
Council is responsible for the management of 34 cemeteries across the LGA (local government area).
The draft strategy provides a high-level review of the cemetery service and identifies the key issues of importance to the community based on the consultation undertaken.
The review provides for a range of recommendations that need to be considered over the long-term.
Also on the agenda for discussion will be the annual report, Old Bar Manning Point coastal management program, Mid-Coast koala strategy, development determinations and a tender for the Cedar Party Creek Bridge replacement.
For members of the public who cannot attend the meeting, which will be held at council chambers in south Taree, buses will run from the Taree library, while the meeting also will be livestreamed from 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.