School news, pumpkins and more

Initiatives by two public schools were among the good news stories we were able to share this week.
At Wingham Brush Public School, the Fathering Project is going from strength to strength after two years. Anywhere between 20 and 40 fathers and their kids have been attending events. It's a social get-together and organiser teacher Jason Goodwin, says "It really is an honour of mine to be able have so many fathers join me during their downtime." We bet Jason is not getting any extra in his pay packet for his time.
Interestingly, the Fathering Project has named Hamish Blake the 2023 Australian Father of the Year. Hamish is a comedian who has quite the reputation when it comes to making birthday cakes for his children (follow him on Instagram).
Over at Chatham High, its talented athletes program has just concluded its first year and the call is out for the 2024 intake. While students learn skills, strength and conditioning, recovery, along with nutrition and mental health wellbeing, the program aims to improve their academic engagement and school attendance. In other words, "teaching them the stuff it takes to be an elite athlete."
While we are talking kids, Old Bar Bowlo has received a gong for its Rookie Rollers program, with participants aged five years and up learning the art and science of lawn bowls.
Some light reading:
I really enjoyed this headline: "Good gourd!" Welcome to the annual giant pumpkin regatta
And spare a thought, and maybe a toy or two for the Salvation Army Christmas toy appeal: "Never before have we seen this level of need"
And we received a nice vote of thanks from one reader regarding journalist Julia Driscoll's story about how we can help our wildlife during drought and natural disaster. In a followup, there's a wildlife watering station demo day coming up at Taree Showground.
On the subject of nature, never underestimate the power of the muyarra (orange jessamine) to predict rain (today's photo).
Have a great weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
