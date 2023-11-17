Manning Landcare is hosting a free session on regenerative farming.
The session will be held at Burrell Creek on the Manning River from 9am to 12.30pm on November 25, with the address to be advised on registration.
The day will include:
Morning tea is supplied, however you must bring your own hat, water bottle, and wear enclosed shoes.
Registration is essential.
For more information contact Lyn Booth from Manning Landcare on 0427 530 681 or email lyn.manninglandcare@gmail.com.
