Manning River Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Wingham Swim Club meets to discuss taking over management of pool

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
November 17 2023 - 12:00pm
Wingham Memorial Swimming Pool at dawn. Picture Carl Muxlow.
Wingham Memorial Swimming Pool at dawn. Picture Carl Muxlow.

The future of the Wingham Memorial Swimming Pool is uncertain, following recommendations to MidCoast Council on the management and viability of seven public swimming pools in the local government area.

