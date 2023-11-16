ARCHERY prospect Olivia Ross will target a start in the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
"I'm going to work hard to get there,'' the 12-year-old Manning Gardens Public School student said.
Olivia only started competing in the sport this year and is coming off a successful state championship held at Warringah. She is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, pocketing a $50 open order from Iguana.
Olivia finished third in NSW and 11th in Australia in the under 14 recurve. She was among the youngest competitors in the division and this was her first time at state-level.
Olivia only found out a week before the event started that she had been accepted.
"I put in an application and they got back to me a week before to say I would be competing,'' she said.
However, Olivia said the lack of preparation wasn't really a problem.
"That didn't really bother me, I just practised every day,'' she said.
"I was a bit nervous just beforehand, but once we started I was okay. It was good.''
Competition was over two days with boys and girls in the same event, the majority having much more experience than Olivia. She understands she finished around 150 points short of first place.
While this is her debut year competing, Olivia's been involved with archery for a bit longer.
"I walked past this session going on at the (Taree) PCYC in around 2020. I didn't know what it was but I thought it looked really cool,'' she explained.
Olivia was nine at the time and 10 is the minimum age to start the sport, so there was a bit of a wait. But that only increased her enthusiasm to take up the bow and arrow.
She's now a member of the Mountain View Archery Club and competes every Thursday night at the Wingham range. Every second Sunday Olivia heads to Cessnock, where she is coached by accredited mentor Brian Hugo.
"My old coach from the PCYC suggested I go and work with Brian,'' Olivia explained.
Olivia said there's a 'fair few' juniors her age competing around the state.
She said archery requires discipline and that's among the reasons she enjoys the sport.
"I get to control my arrows,'' she said.
Archery runs 12 months a year so Olivia doesn't have time for other sports. "I did once, but I've given them up,'' she said. Next year she moves into another stage when she contests the state sixes. This involves competition at six venues around NSW. This, she hopes will be part of the journey that leads to Brisbane in 2032.
"That's my goal,'' Olivia said.
