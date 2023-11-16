Manning River Timessport
Friday, 17 November 2023
Olivia Ross gains a podium finish in her first state championship

By Mick McDonald
November 17 2023 - 10:00am
Olivia Ross gained a podium place at the state archery championships held in Warringah. This was her first time competing at state-level.
ARCHERY prospect Olivia Ross will target a start in the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

