Work underway on new water main in Coopernook

A new water main is being constructed in Coopernook as part of a reconfiguration of the water network in the area.
The new 250mm main will run from the North Coopernook Reservoir to an existing pipeline west of the Coopernook Reservoir, which will be decommissioned as part of the project. Two smaller mains in Coopernook will also be decommissioned.
MidCoast Council's director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott, said rather than simply replacing an existing main that was prone to leaks and located in marshy terrain, council was taking the opportunity to improve the overall performance of the network in the area.
"By putting in this larger main along a new alignment we're not only reducing the amount of time and money we need to spend on maintenance in the area, we're upsizing the network to accommodate increases in population and improving the level of service we provide to properties in Coopernook and Lansdowne."
Construction of the new main will be completed between 7am and 5pm weekdays and will progress in the verge next to George Gibson Drive, Macquarie Street, Bangalow Road, High Street and Sunnyside Lane. Some traffic control may be required, but access for residents will be maintained.
Letters have been distributed to all affected residents.
The project is expected to be completed by June 2024, weather permitting.
To find out more, visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/major-water-projects/lansdowne-water-main-distribution.
