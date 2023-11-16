Manning River Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Christmas open music show at Lansdowne Hall on November 26

By Margaret Haddon
November 17 2023 - 10:00am
Lansdowne Community Hall. File picture
Do not forget the Christmas Open Music Show on November 26 will be lots of fun with a lucky door prize, raffles, best dressed table., as well as the best entertainment and lively music.

