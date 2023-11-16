Do not forget the Christmas Open Music Show on November 26 will be lots of fun with a lucky door prize, raffles, best dressed table., as well as the best entertainment and lively music.
Come and join in for a fabulous last concert for the year at the Lansdowne Community Hall. They will be back on January 28 next year.
The morning begins at 10am until 4pm. Ron will have the barbecue going with steak and sausage sandwiches available. The ladies in the kitchen will also have cakes, slices, tea, and coffee available. It is only a gold coin entry.
The Mid North Coast Country Music Association and the Lansdowne Open Music Day are sorry to announce that the fundraising show planned for this Sunday to raise funds for the Sleep Bus at the Lansdowne Community Hall, has been postponed until early in the New Year. Organisers regret the late postponement, but it was beyond their control.
The Upper Lansdowne Hall is open on the last Sunday of each month (except December) from 10am to noon. Tea, coffee and cake are available. Drop in and catch up with all the neighbours and take along your excess home grown or home made produce to sell or swap or go along to buy some fresh local produce. The next open day will be the 26th of November.
Darren Jack Acoustic and Electric Trio will be performing at the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Sunday, November 26 at 4pm.
This show is outside on the grass (weather permitting). Wet weather arrangements are described on their web page.
Multiple award-winning Australian blues musician Darren Jack has been electrifying audiences with his signature powerhouse rock 'n' blues and original music for over twenty years.
His album Better Place swept up five awards at the 2012 Australian Blues Music Awards, including Best Album of the Year.
In 2012 Darren Jack also won the Band Category of the Sydney Blues Challenge and in 2013 represented Sydney in the International Blues Challenge held in Memphis, Tennessee - receiving outstanding responses to his signature powerhouse trio. An accomplished solo artist, Darren won the Solo/Duo category at the Sydney Blues Challenge (2014) and represented Sydney in the International Blues Challenge (2015).
Having collaborated with some of the finest musicians in Australia and around the world, Darren has continued to thrill audiences with his enthusiastic performances, proving why he is regarded as one of Australia's top blues musicians.
