We might all get by with a little help from our friends occasionally, but Savannah Black has raised the bar on the friendship stakes by organising a concert to benefit close friend, Jake Davey.
Titled Jake-Fest, the concert is a fundraiser to help out best mate and local musical identity, Jake Davey, the 27 year-old Taree resident who is battling to regain his mobility due to a severe spinal nerve condition known as Cauda Equina Syndrome.
After emergency back surgery in late August, two months in hospital, and endless hours of rehabilitation, Jake is currently in a position of having to learn to walk all over again.
With the full extent of the damage to nerves in his lower back still unknown and with countless hours of rehabilitation in front of him, Jake is also facing financial stress.
He's got such a strong mentality, he's just the most positive person you would ever meet, there's not a single person who could go through this the way Jake has.- Event organiser and close friend, Savannah Black
Enter longtime friend, Savannah Black.
"About three days post-op following my back surgery I got a call from my best mate, Savannah, and she said 'how are you doing?'," Jake said.
"Four or five days later, up pops this Jake-Fest thing."
To be held at the Great Lakes Paddocks on Sunday, November 19, Savannah has gathered together a string of musicians all eager to throw their support behind the fundraiser and help relieve some of the pressure from Jake during his recovery.
Appearing on the day will be Chelsea Berman, Kylie Jane, Imogen Hall, Piper Rodrigues, Jamie Preston, Maddy Andrews, Jack Hudson and Taylor Moss.
According to Savannah, finding performers for the show wasn't a problem, with many queuing up to help their mate.
"The response has been amazing. The country music scene has just rallied around Jake and are doing anything they can to support," Savannah said.
"I've been getting messages from all different kinds of artists and people involved in the industry just asking how they can help."
Jake-Fest is at the Great Lakes Paddocks on Sunday November 19, with tickets available through Eventbrite
