MANNING Go Kart Club drivers dominated the inaugural Coast to Country series, winning five of the 10 classes.
The series was instigated this year, replacing the former Northern NSW Championships. Races were conducted at three tracks, Manning, Dubbo and Tamworth over six months.
"We were hoping to do alright, but we didn't expect to win half the program,'' Manning Go Kart president Jamie Coles said.
"It was a great effort.''
Brock Coles won the junior light, Tyler Budden the tag light, Zac Stocks the tag heavy, Tim Reed the junior heavy and Sebastian Varndell the tag restricted.
Successful drivers won a red plate and, perhaps unusually, a guitar.
"The final round was held in Tamworth - the home of the Golden Guitar - so they decided to give the winners a guitar,'' Jamie said.
He said the guitars featured a go kart design on the back.
"They were popular with the drivers - I know there are plenty keen to win one next year,'' Jamie said.
He said there were three heats then a final contested at every round.
"There was a qualifying format and it was a progressive grid. So if a driver qualified fifth and finished fourth, they started from fourth in the next race,'' he said.
"On the flipside if a driver qualified fifth but had an incident or mechanical failure, they had to start down the back. It was a unique format that rewarded clean driving and consistency.''
He said the majority of classes were close going into the last round.
"But our guys got the job done,'' he said.
Jamie said the series will be a definite goer next year and he is confident it will grow in popularity.
The club is now gearing up for the final race meeting of the year, the time honoured Dave Hamnett Memorial on Saturday, December 2. This will attract drivers from around the state and is the biggest meeting conducted by the club at the Wingham Sporting Complex track.
Jamie said Manning races seven times a year, while the club also hires the Wingham track to a four stroke endurance kart club.
"The track is used 11 times a year,'' he said.
The club resurfaced the track in 2020 and there are also lights for night racing.
He added a highlight in 2024 will be the club hosting the state championships in September.
Jamie took over a president in July this year.
"I had a winning start in my first year,'' he said with a smile. "I hope I haven't used up all my luck in one go.''
