Don't miss out on your opportunity to grab a bargain as the Garage Sale Trail enters its second and final weekend for 2023.
From vintage Jenny Kee jumpers to cult vinyl and rare collectables, shoppers can snag all sorts of epic stuff at retro prices.
The Garage Sale Trail is run over two weekends and is Australia's festival of pre-loved stuff.
This year sellers and shoppers with a PayPal account can also leave their cash at home with touch-free QR code payments available at many sites across the region.
MidCoast Council's Waste Service manager, David Rees, said the high number of garage sales registered locally will see thousands of items set free from local garages, sheds, and cupboards, and listed for sale.
"Buying second hand means you can nab quality items like designer clothes, furniture, cookware, vinyl, kids stuff and tools for a fraction of the retail price," he said.
Buying second hand means you can nab quality items like designer clothes, furniture, cookware, vinyl, kids stuff and tools for a fraction of the retail price.- David Rees, MidCoast Council waste services manager
"Plus, it's fun, social and every dollar stays right here in the community."
Garage Sale Trail is made possible by MidCoast Council and the NSW Environment Protection Authority.
EPA director major programs, Kathy Giunta said the Garage Sale Trail helps residents to reduce waste, build connections and make or save a few bucks.
"Garage Sale Trail supports the NSW government's target to reduce illegal dumping." she said.
"By taking part, you'll be contributing to a more circular economy by getting as much use out of products and materials as possible, and reducing the amount of waste we generate."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.