Remembrance Day in Wingham
Wingham RSL Sub-branch conducted the annual Remembrance Day Service on Saturday, November 11 at the Wingham Memorial Town Hall.
Once again the members had a display of red, white and purple poppies around the footpath area on the corner of Queen and Farquahar Streets which is always a most impressive sight.
Numbers were somewhat down on last year and this could have been to a number of reasons, but those who attended honoured those who had served and gave their lives for those of us to enjoy our freedom today.
Congratulations to young Caitlyn Lyon and her brother Lucas for their music on the pipes and drums and to the Naval cadets of Mandora, who were the flag party this year and looked splendid in their white uniforms. The service was conducted by Wingham RSL Sub-branch president, Brian Willey with prayers and dedication by chaplains Rev Brian Ford and Rev Trevor Leggott.
Wreaths were laid by Wingham RSL Sub-branch, Wingham RSL Auxiliary, local school leaders, service organisations such as Red Cross, Manning Valley Historical Society, Wingham Services Club, Legacy, and the local Air Force Association and MidCoast Council
A very impressive commemorative address was delivered by former member of the Australian Forces and Wingham RSL Sub-branch member Mick Downs.
Later a number of those who had attended the service later gathered in The Parkview at Wingham Services Club to enjoy light refreshments and finger food over conversation.
Historical Society
Just a brief reminder that those who were looking at coming to Tinonee Historical Society's Garage Sale this coming Saturday, November 18, the committee and members sincerely apologise but due to unforeseen circumstances this event has been cancelled. We hope to be able to have one sometime early next year with a bit of luck.
Passing of Mrs Nan Parkes
Sadly the Tinonee community has lost another of their older ladies and a long time resident of the village with the passing of Mrs Nancy "Nan" Parkes at the grand age of 90 years. Nan was predeceased by her husband Ralph a number of years ago. Former students of Tinonee Public School will remember Ralph when he was headmaster from 1976 to 1991.
Nan, as she was known to many, was born Nancy Sara Latimore in the Gloucester area and married Ralph. They were proud parents, grandparents to nine and great grandparents to 17. Nan was predeceased by sister Dawn and survived by sister Margaret.
Nan's funeral has been set down for Monday, November 20 at St Luke's Anglican Church, Tinonee at 11am followed by burial in the Tinonee Cemetery.
Nan had been a member of the church and also enjoyed her involvement with the Kimbriki Sewing Group for a number of years. Before that was also a member of the Tinonee Stitches Group which folded in the mid 1990s.
School news
Tinonee Public School received a visit from 7News crew last Tuesday and they spoke with Years 5 and 6 regarding their Remembrance Chalk Art and again on Friday for the school's Remembrance Day Assembly and this was shown that evening.
Its not long to go until the end of year presentation on Friday, December 1 which will be held at The MEC, This is when the 2024 school captains and vice captains will be announced. Ten senior students put themselves forward for these positions and it will be the end of a nervous wait to see who have been successful.
Birthday wishes
Many happy 75th birthday wishes go out to our King Charles III who celebrated his special day on November 14. I can always remember it because my younger brother John has his on November 25 and he too will turn 75 yrs.
My cousin Di also celebrates another birthday but hers is on November 22 - I am sure they will all have a very happy time.
