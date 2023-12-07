Check out these photos from the Black Head Carols in the Park between 2017 and 2019.
A record crowd attended the 2019 carols, with more than 250 children lining up for goodies from Santa.
Led by Manning Concert Band and featuring much of the program presented the previous week at the Manning Entertainment Centre, the crowd was treated to some classic songs which was complemented by local groups including the Hallidays Point School and Kiddies Hut.
The highlight was the moving performance from Mick Standen whose tribute song "You'll Never Walk Alone" was a poignant reminder of the bravery of firefighters and the losses that many suffered.
Matt Zarb, who also performed, summed it up with his observation that it was a community day out with everyone so into the occasion and enjoying themselves, that he felt honoured to be part of the occasion.
A bucket collection was taken up during the event will support local bushfire brigades.
The event was organised by Hallidays Point Uniting Church.
