Chatham High School's Talented Athletes Program is about to turn one year old and is looking for a fresh intake of possible future champions.
The program is aimed at providing opportunities for student athletes while improving their academic engagement and school attendance.
At present there are 40 students involved in the program, with hopes of expanding that number for 2024.
Focusing on basketball and rugby league, the Talented Athletes Program benefits from the resources of two full-time coaches providing students with specialised training.
Areas covered include skills, strength and conditioning, recovery, along with nutrition and mental health wellbeing.
According to rugby league coaching director, Kyle Carmody, it's a multifaceted approach to the students' sporting development.
"It's teaching them the stuff that it takes to be an elite athlete outside of just their sporting talent, all the extras that comes along with it," Kyle said.
Session times run during normal student physical education periods, as well as being an option for one of the two available "elective" subject allocations, the result being that students are able to access the elevated training schedule without sacrificing their scholastic requirements - a foundation of the program.
Students sign a code of conduct pledging their commitment to attendance and academic performance as a stipulation of joining the program.
It's big on teamwork and learning a lot of skills, learning ways to do stuff without getting injured and improving- Talented Athlete Program rugby league participant, Kasey Grange
According to basketball coaching director, Wil Bowden, the result has been improvement in the students' overall engagement at school.
"The growth with the kids and with the program itself has been amazing," Wil said.
"Seeing the kids getting that consistency and structure of routine, and accountability on themselves to work harder at school and work harder at training and push themselves to get to a new level, it's been awesome to see that growth in them."
With rugby league stars Lattrell Mitchell and Danny Buderus as just two former students of the school who have carved out careers as elite athletes, the potential for the program appears almost limitless.
Regardless of how many sporting champions it produces, encouraging kids to come to school and do well is a win for everyone.
