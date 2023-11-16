Manning River Timessport
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Chatham High School's Talented Athlete Program completes first year

November 17 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaleke Bungie, Cooper Powell, Troy Gates, Kyle Carmody, Keleah Glass, Wil Bowden, Kasey Grange, Tyler Higgins, Kingston Mawson, Samuel Mills
Jaleke Bungie, Cooper Powell, Troy Gates, Kyle Carmody, Keleah Glass, Wil Bowden, Kasey Grange, Tyler Higgins, Kingston Mawson, Samuel Mills

Chatham High School's Talented Athletes Program is about to turn one year old and is looking for a fresh intake of possible future champions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.