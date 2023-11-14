A TOTAL of 64 players contested the ninth Barrington Coast Pickleball Challenge held at the Wrigley Park Taree complex.
This included representatives from Kendall, South West Rocks, Taree, Old Bar, Hallidays Point, Forster, Tuncurry, Port Stephens and Canberra.
Teams of four were drawn from the pool of players graded by their abilities.
Gold went to the Big Dills team consisting of Kerry Anne Casserly, Perry and Mitch Wilson from Hallidays Point along with Kendall's Alison Haylett.
Paddle Battles (Dave Casserly, Jen Taylor from Hallidays Point, Sue Smythe, Kim Arkle from Forster) claimed the silver,
Special mention to tournament director Janet Thatcher and the volunteers for conducting a successful tournament.
