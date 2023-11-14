Manning River Timessport
Ninth Barrington Coast Pickleball Challenge played at Wrigley Park complex

By Staff Reporters
November 14 2023 - 2:00pm
Gold and silver medal winning teams from the ninth Barrington Coast Pickleball Challenge.
A TOTAL of 64 players contested the ninth Barrington Coast Pickleball Challenge held at the Wrigley Park Taree complex.

