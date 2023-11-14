The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch, organisers of the Remembrance Day service, were again blessed with a sunny sky and light breeze in the grounds of the Old Bar Tavern.
Thanks to the work and insight of the executive team, some first time highlights featured this year.
Being the 30th anniversary of the entombment of the unknown soldier in Canberra, a small memorial was displayed and a wreath was laid at it while Charlotte Day of MidCoast Christian College repeated the speech delivered by then Prime Minister, Paul Keating in 1993. Fellow student, Jonathon Hill then recited the poem "In Flanders Field", written by Lt. Col. John McRae in 1915.
Also displayed this time was a stone containing five crosses with the names of our sub-branch members who have died in the past year.
The ceremony was directed by sub-branch president, Jeffrey Early. The catafalque party was again provided by members of 41Bn. Royal NSW Regiment and auxiliary member, Suzie Hignett sang a very moving song, "Lest We Forget" which many had not heard before and it impressed all present.
Sub-branch member, Col. Ed McCann, HQ Forces Command, Pers. Readiness Branch, gave the commemorative address, followed by Tanya Thompson MP, Member for Myall Lakes.
The day was rounded out by lunch in the dining room for sub-branch and auxiliary members and their families, along with the special guests.
Remembrance Sunday is included in the church calendar each year but this year it was a bit different in that a RSL tribute was provided.
The Anglican service was conducted at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Old Bar by Rev Natalie Quince.
Major Bob Waller (Ret), RSL Sub-branch vice president, gave a commemorative address, particularly remembering the Afghanistan war. This was followed by the Last Post, Ode and Reveille.
Once again, the "poppy ladies", Yvonne Bentley and Jenny Fisher decorated the altar and church with red, white and purple poppies.
The annual general meeting of the Old Bar-Manning Point Business and Community Association will be held next Tuesday, November 21 at 6pm at Club Old Bar.
Members, and those interested in joining, are encouraged to attend. For continued success, it is essential that an executive and committee are appointed.
As the name implies, both those in business of any kind, as well as members of the community interested in progressing our area, are invited to join. This organisation is a chamber of commerce, a progress association and a ratepayers association all rolled into one.
The recent MidCoast Council Community Conversation at Old Bar was reasonably well attended by the public, perhaps not as many on some previous occasions. In attendance were Mayor Claire Pontin, Councillors Jeremy Miller and Katheryn Smith, general manager Adrian Pannucio as well as senior staff.
The financial position of council was advised, including accountability, performance indicators and long term sustainability, the latter throwing up some challenges for which a consultant has been engaged. Forty per cent of council income comes from grants.
Other points made:
All questions asked were readily addressed by staff.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.