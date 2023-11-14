Manning River Times
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
Updated November 15 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 10:00am
Remembrance Day was commemorated in the grounds of Old Bar Tavern. Picture by Ashleigh Earley.
The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch, organisers of the Remembrance Day service, were again blessed with a sunny sky and light breeze in the grounds of the Old Bar Tavern.

