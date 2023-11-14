Manning River Times
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Field of 19 for multi disability classic singles bowls tournament

By Mick McDonald
November 14 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAREE Leagues and Sports Club is hosting the Multi Disability Classic Singles bowls tournament this week, with play starting on Monday and concluding on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.