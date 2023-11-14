TAREE Leagues and Sports Club is hosting the Multi Disability Classic Singles bowls tournament this week, with play starting on Monday and concluding on Wednesday.
The event has attracted 19 players.
"That down a bit on normal, we usually have 20 to 25,'' Zac Smith from NSW Wheelchair Sports explained.
"We do have some of the best players in the state here as well as a couple who haven't played before. We'll see some high quality bowls played here over the next couple of days.''
The final will be on Wednesday from 1pm.
The club has hosted the event previously.
"We like coming back here, it's a good venue,'' Zac said.
The tournament is run in conjunction with the state championships with results going towards consideration for selection into the NSW side to play at the nationals.
Jamie Reynolds, who recently won the world pairs championship with Damian Delgardo and is back playing with NSW after a stint with the ACT. He is expected to perform strongly. Other contenders for higher honours include Vicki Parkinson, who recently won the pairs at the nationals in a composite side and Michael Vassallo, who made it to the semis in the national singles and was named in the 2024 Para Jackeroos Squad.
Gilbert Hicks from Taree Leagues and Sports Club is also contesting the event. He won his first round encounter.
