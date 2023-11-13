Port Macquarie Court has heard that the man accused of killing an underworld criminal, whose body was found dumped at the side of Fernbank Creek Road, is on parole in Victoria.
Tyrone Russell, 32, of Bayswater, did not appear in court on Monday, November 13, where Magistrate Georgina Darcy formally denied him bail.
Russell is one of two men arrested in Kempsey on Thursday afternoon, November 9, ending a 13-hour police operation across the Mid North Coast.
He is charged with murdering Sam Dieter Liszczak at Fernbank Creek between 5.23am and 5.39am that morning.
He is also facing multiple firearms charges. These are:
Lawyer Javid Faiz appeared for Russell via video link, and made no application for bail.
Prosecutor Garry Rowe asked for Russell's next court appearance to be in Port Macquarie on January 18, 2024.
Russell is expected to appear via video link for the brief compliance
Mr Rowe also requested that Cory James Glass, 27, appear that day. Glass was arrested with Russell and is facing several firearms charges.
