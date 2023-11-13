Manning River Times
Monday, 13 November 2023
Court

Murder accused Tyrone Russell denied bail over alleged Mid North Coast shootings

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
Updated November 13 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
Port Macquarie court and (inset) Tyrone Russell is arrested on the Kempsey Riverbank on November 9. File pictures
Port Macquarie court and (inset) Tyrone Russell is arrested on the Kempsey Riverbank on November 9. File pictures

Port Macquarie Court has heard that the man accused of killing an underworld criminal, whose body was found dumped at the side of Fernbank Creek Road, is on parole in Victoria.

