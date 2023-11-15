A crowd of about 90 people gathered at Club Taree's RSL Memorial to commemorate Remembrance Day on the morning of November 11, 2023.
The Manning Valley Pipes and Drums provided a stirring overture to the service before Biripi Elder, Uncle Ray Saunders delivered a Welcome to Country.
Club Taree CEO, Paul Allan officiated the service with his usual professionalism decorum, calling firstly upon Taree RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne to deliver his welcoming remarks.
At 11am a minute's silence was observed, followed by Taree RSL Sub-branch flugal player, Christina Jones performing The Last Post, after which Darcy Elbourne recited The Ode. Christina then performed Reveille.
MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle also delivered a speech, drawing focus on the many indigenous personnel who have served their country. Cr Tickle also mentioned that many who have returned from theatres of war bore debilitating psychological scars, even though they had been considered uninjured.
Their sacrifices will not be in vain and will be remembered till the end- Taree RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne
As expected from the Taree RSL Sub-branch and Club Taree, the service was conducted in a highly dignified manner, but with a warm sense of community inclusion.
All in attendance were made to feel welcome, and the youthful presence of the 317 Squadron Australian Air Force Cadets provided acknowledgement not only to the nation's history, but to the importance of its future as well.
