Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Taree RSL Sub-branch holds Remembrance Day service at Club Taree

By Rick Kernick
November 15 2023 - 3:00pm
A crowd of about 90 people gathered at Club Taree's RSL Memorial to commemorate Remembrance Day on the morning of November 11, 2023.

