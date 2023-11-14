Author from Blue Mountains embraced at Taree Library author talk

Karon Coombs, author, previous palliative care nurse consultant and bereavement coordinator, recently completed a free Author Talk at Taree Library.
"It was attended by many curious and open-minded residents who were free to ask questions about death and grief. This led to a wonderfully interactive morning of wide and varied grief subjects," Karon said.
Karon donated two copies of her book, The Grief Journey, to the library and sold her book at a discounted price of $10.
Chris Smith CEO of Shared Reading NSW reviewed Karon's book and said:
"If you're thinking "oh great, another book to tell me how to grieve" then you couldn't be more wrong. Karon Coombs draws on her personal journey and extensive professional experience with grief to present a compelling, healing and utterly human paean to the infinite mysteries of grieving.
"Instead of providing a should and shouldn't map, or a theory on stages, she interviews prominent people about their real experiences of loss.
"The book and (Karon's) generosity is in allowing the stories to breathe. She doesn't crowd the interviewees or put their experience through a prefabricated model/theory. Instead she curiously and non-judgmentally probes their experiences, and then follows wherever the conversation take them.
"The result is a vastly diverse collection of stories that represent the limitless manifestations and individual journeys through the grieving process."
The session was completed with a relaxing meditation by Karina Lindsay Art and Yoga.
