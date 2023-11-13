Manning River Times
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taree's great performance at state relay championships

By Staff Reporters
November 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bronze medalists Paxton Summerfield, Tyler Gordon, Kayle Williams and Cade Van Ewyk-Campbell. Picture Taree Little Athletics Club.
Bronze medalists Paxton Summerfield, Tyler Gordon, Kayle Williams and Cade Van Ewyk-Campbell. Picture Taree Little Athletics Club.

TAREE Little Athletics sent a team of four under 15 boys to the state relay championships in Sydney where they won two bronze medals - for the jumps and throws relays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.