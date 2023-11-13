TAREE Little Athletics sent a team of four under 15 boys to the state relay championships in Sydney where they won two bronze medals - for the jumps and throws relays.
This was a big surprise and a huge achievement given that the event is dominated by massive Sydney clubs.
A total of 1578 teams participated in the event, which is the largest number in the event's history which dates back more than 40 years.
Nearly 5000 little athletes competed from 59 athletics clubs
Paxton Summerfield (long jump), Kayle Williams (high jump), Tyler Gordon (triple jump) finished with the bronze in the under 15 boys jumps relay while Paxton Summerfield (javelin), Cade Van Ewyk-Campbell (discus) and Tyler Gordon (shot put) were third in the throws event.
Taree was the only club from the region and one of the few from the country at the championship.
Kayle and Tyler are new to athletics this year while Paxton only joined last season.
This was only the second time Tyler had ever done triple jump - and he did a 50cm personal best jump of 11m 11cm.
The boys combined jumps pointscore was 2053 points - which was only three points off the silver medal winners who scored 2056 points.
Paxton threw a 6m personal best in javelin, throwing over 37m.
Tyler has only participated in Taree Little Athletics for two weeks, and improved his shot put personal best by over 1 metre.
"Tyler and Paxton were in both of medal winning teams - whereas many clubs have specialist jumpers and throwers, and it's unusual for athletes to cross over and do both field event relays,'' Taree Little Athletics Club secretary Linda Hoadley said.
All four boys were also in the 4 x 100m relay where they finished a credible 9th in the state.
"This is possibly the first time Taree has sent a team to this event, which has been running for decades. Those we have spoken to have no recollection of teams attending in the past,'' Linda added.
