FORSTER bowlers have dominated in the Zone 11 pairs championships, winning two finals and being runner-up in the third.
This is an indication of the strength and depth of the bowling talent that this club is enjoying at the moment.
These games were played at Forster Beach Bowling Club, in extremely windy conditions, which would have tested the mental capabilities of any bowler.
THE final was an all Forster match-up between Dave Ireland and Rod McMillan against Heath McGuire and Clinton Doust.
McGuire and Doust jumped out of the blocks with a 2 on the first end, and followed up with a 3 on end 2 for a 5-0 lead. They could not have asked for a better start in a final. Ireland and McMillan came straight back at them, scoring 3,1 and 1 to tie things up at 5-5.
A four end run to McGuire and Doust saw them score 7 shots and open up a 12-5 lead. Ireland and McMillan were trying to hang in there, but a 4 to Doust on end 13 saw the lead blow out to 8 at 17-9. An exchange of shots over the next four ends saw the lead reduced by just 1 to stand at 21-14 after 17 ends. Ireland and McMillan then scored a 1 and a 3 to reduce the margin to just 3 shots at 21-18.
This put them in with a chance, but they would need to win the last two ends and keep the momentum going if they were to win. McGuire and Doust rose to the occasion, and snuffed out any chance of a comeback, with a 4 on end 20 and a 1 on the final end to run out 26-18 winners.
In the semi-finals McGuire and Doust defeated Terry Maloney and Craig Colligan (Harrington) 19-14, and Ireland and McMillan defeated C Bostock and Steve Crain (Taree Leagues) 22-11.
THE final of the senior pairs was also an all-Forster clash between Erin Smith and Kevin Robinson against Peter Schroeder and Steve Pell. This game began with very tight heads and after 5 ends only 5 shots had been scored, even though Robinson held a 4-1 advantage.
This was not to last long, and after 8 ends we were all tied up at 5-5. On the 12th end with Pell holding a 1 shot advantage he scored a 4, and all of a sudden the advantage was five.
This was not a game winning lead, but in the context of the match it was very handy. After 16 ends Robinson had whittled a couple of shots back to get within 3 at 14- 11. Two shots to Pell and 1 to Robinson and the deficit was four, but there were just two ends to play.
Schroeder and Pell put the nail in the coffin with a 3 on end 20 to claim the championship at 19-12.
In the semi-finals Schroeder and Pell defeated Mike Sheely and Nico Dunhoven (Gloucester) 22-13 and Smith and Robinson downed Doug Kessell and Mark Abercrombie (Forster) 26-10.
THE final of the reserve pairs was the closest game of them all, and what a cracker of a finish. This match-up was between Allan Hughes and Gary Nelson (Forster) and Ian Hampson & Steve Mauger (Tuncurry Beach). The very early lead was with Tuncurry who led 4-1 after 4 ends. This was the last of the lead that they would see for a while, even though there was never more than 3 shots in it.
Forster scored 1,3,1 and 1 to lead 7-4 after eight and they held onto a lead until end 14 when Tuncurry scored a 2 to edge in front 10-9.
Forster hit back with a 3 to regain the lead, only for Tuncurry to score a 2 and a 1, and we're back to 1 shot in it at 13-12, and just the last end to play. The shot changed several times during this end. Tuncurry was holding shot, but then Allan Hughes just drew the shot about 30cm behind the jack.
At this stage the game was tied, with the skips to play their last 2 bowls. Steve Mauger missed with his first, but Gary Nelson rolled another of their bowls up hold 2 and game. With his last bowl Steve Mauger played with some weight. He made contact with the jack, onto the shot bowl and bounced forward, Tuncurry held shot and game.
Gary played his last bowl just a little over the draw, trailed the jack for 1 shot and tied the game 13-13. The last two bowls from both skips were played under extreme pressure and they both rose to occasion.
The extra end was played back into the strong wind and halfway through the end and Forster are holding shot. Ian Hampson, with his third bowl, then drew the absolute shot. Despite the best efforts of Allan and Gary they could not dislodge the shot bowl and the win went to the Tuncurry Beach team 14-13.
Winners now progress to the state finals at Dubbo in March.
