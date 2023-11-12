THE final of the reserve pairs was the closest game of them all, and what a cracker of a finish. This match-up was between Allan Hughes and Gary Nelson (Forster) and Ian Hampson & Steve Mauger (Tuncurry Beach). The very early lead was with Tuncurry who led 4-1 after 4 ends. This was the last of the lead that they would see for a while, even though there was never more than 3 shots in it.

