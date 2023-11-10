Manning River Times

MY WEEK: Collaboration, caring and calm

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
November 10 2023 - 4:43pm
MY WEEK: Collaboration, caring and calm
This week I had the opportunity to view our hospital system first hand and I have nothing but praise for the nurses, doctors and everyone involved in the emergency department - and the wards - at Manning Base Hospital. Thank you, and thank you to the first responders (Wingham Fire and Rescue) and paramedics who treated my dad with such care and dignity.

Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

