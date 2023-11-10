MY WEEK: Collaboration, caring and calm

This week I had the opportunity to view our hospital system first hand and I have nothing but praise for the nurses, doctors and everyone involved in the emergency department - and the wards - at Manning Base Hospital. Thank you, and thank you to the first responders (Wingham Fire and Rescue) and paramedics who treated my dad with such care and dignity.
I often receive letters to the editor thanking the hospital workers, and I know it can take a fair amount of effort to 'put pen to paper' so those thank-yous are heartfelt by our readers and community.
I observed collaboration, caring and calm. And a lot of hard work. Apart from the regular medical checks, BP, pulse, etc, nurses made beds, took phone calls, organised meals (for latecomers), and ensured the comfort of patients.
I asked one nurse wearing a smart watch how many steps she totalled in a day - in a 12 hour shift, it was 12,000 steps (and one wee). That's within the confines of the emergency department.
We had two long stays in the emergency department and it's obvious many use emergency instead of doctors in the first instance. We know many residents struggle to get a GP appointment and are often waiting a week or more to see their local doctor. In some cases it can be many weeks.
There's much that can be done to improve our health system and it must start with improving the lot of its workers, better pay and conditions for nurses as a starting point.
Nurses are a resilient bunch, bringing caring and light to patients facing some hard times, they deserve our care and consideration.
Have a great weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
