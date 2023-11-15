Club Old Bar's Rookie Rollers Junior Bowls Program has received the community engagement award in the 2023 Bowls NSW awards.
The award recognises the program's dedication to fostering community involvement, youth development, and promoting the sport of lawn bowls among the younger generation.
Club Old Bar shared this award with Avalon Beach Bowling Club's Northern Beaches Vision Impaired Bowling Group.
The Rookie Rollers program, led by passionate volunteers and experienced bowlers, has been instrumental in introducing the sport to youngsters in the community.
Through structured coaching, fun events and active engagement with young participants, the program has successfully grown the sport's popularity and attracted a vibrant new generation of young bowlers since its introduction in February of 2023.
In addition, Harvey Phillips from Old Bar Beach Men's Bowling Club was nominated for the male senior owler of the year award. Harvey has been very successful in the many tournaments he has participated in while representing the club
The Bowls NSW Awards Evening celebrates excellence and accomplishments in the sport, as well as the efforts to promote inclusivity, community engagement, and personal growth.
For more information about the Club Old Bar Rookie Rollers Junior Bowls Program and their community engagement initiatives, please visit www.cluboldbar.com.au.
On February 17, 2023, Old Bar Beach Bowling Club held its first Rookie Rollers Games Night.
Rookie Rollers is a program put in place by Bowls Australia whereby kits can be purchased for the use of the children. It is a fun concept where rubber balls are used in lieu of 'real' bowls.
Children learn the fundamentals of the game of bowls, but in a fun atmosphere with lots of different activities. Women and men bowlers came forward to volunteer their time on game nights, to show the children the basics of the game.
A total of 821 children have attended the game nights since it commenced, even though there was a two month winter break and a two week school holiday break. The feedback from the community has been outstanding.
The club has commenced a junior bowls development program with the selection of a junior squad who want learn the game using 'real' bowls. These children are identifies as The Junior Dolphins with their own cap and shirt.
Ultimately the club hopes the junior squad will progress to play competition games against other clubs who also have junior players.
Both Bowls Australia and Bowls NSW are aware of the junior bowls development program and have followed its progress. It is believed that Old Bar Beach Bowling Club is the only club in Australia that runs a simultaneous program for Juniors.
Club president, Wayne Deer has been 100 per ent committed to this program from the very start.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.