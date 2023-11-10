Manning River Times
The service also is reminding boaties to log-on

By Staff Reporters
November 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Marine Rescue volunteers were involved in a record 386 search and rescue missions in October across the state. Picture Marine Rescue NSW.
Forster Tuncurry and Port Macquaire Marine Rescue crews each undertook eight rescue missions during the official opening month of the boating season.

