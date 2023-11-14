Manning River Times
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
The event will be held on November 24 in Wootton

By Staff Reporters
November 14 2023 - 2:00pm
Landcare supports inaugural bushcare working bee
The Wootton Community Network invite interested folks from around the traps to the inaugural community bushcare working bee supported by Karuah Great Lakes Landcare and MidCoast Council on Friday, November 24.

