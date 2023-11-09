Manning River Times
How the Mid North Coast police operation has unfolded

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
November 9 2023 - 5:09pm
Mid North Coast police operation as it happened. Top left picture by Emily Walker, bottom right picture by Mardi Borg, top right and bottom left pictures supplied
Police have arrested two men at Kempsey following a series of incidents in the early hours of Thursday morning in the Mid North Coast and in the Manning Great Lakes area, after shots were fired from a dual cab utility.

