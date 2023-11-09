Police have arrested two men at Kempsey following a series of incidents in the early hours of Thursday morning in the Mid North Coast and in the Manning Great Lakes area, after shots were fired from a dual cab utility.
About 1.40am (Thursday, November, 9) police were called to the M1 at Coopernook following reports of shots fired at a Landcruiser from a Mercedes utility, where the driver sustained a bullet graze to his arm.
About 4.40am, police were then called to the M1 at The Hatch, following reports of shots fired at another vehicle. No injuries were reported to police.
About 5.15am, shots were also allegedly fired at another vehicle on the M1 at Kundabung. No injuries were reported to police.
A short time later, shots were fired in the direction of a police vehicle on the M1 near Fernbank Creek Road, Port Macquarie. No officers were injured.
Following a public appeal, the vehicle was located abandoned at a park on Koala Street, Port Macquarie, about 10.30am today.
The utility has been seized to undergo forensic examination.
A police operation with multiple police resources is currently underway, led by the Mid North Coast Police District.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing to locate the occupants of the vehicle.
The driver is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, aged between 25 and 35, about 165cm tall, and of slim build.
He was seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap and hoodie, with a backpack and duffel bag.
Police believe he may be travelling with a companion wearing a white top, and a dog described as brown and white.
Police wish to remind the public that if seen, to not approach, but to call Triple-Zero (000) immediately.
As inquiries continue, police are continuing to appeal for people with dashcam footage of the dark-coloured Mercedes utility, seen in the areas at the above times, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.