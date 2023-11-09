Manning River Times
Dizzy with dollars! Glenthorne couple's $1 million Lotto win

By Staff Reporters
November 9 2023 - 1:08pm
Picture supplied.
A Glenthorne couple was left light-headed after picking up the phone to discover they had won $1 million in this week's Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw.

