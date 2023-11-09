Dizzy with dollars! Glenthorne couple's $1 million Lotto win

A Glenthorne couple was left light-headed after picking up the phone to discover they had won $1 million in this week's Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw.
The winning couple were completely oblivious to their lottery loot until an official from The Lott called on Thursday morning, November 9.
"You're kidding me! I think I'm going to faint!" the husband exclaimed.
"That's unreal! Just unreal!
"I thought you were scamming us. This is unbelievable. We usually only win about $13.
"Thank you so much. We'll be able to pay off the mortgage.
"We always hoped to win one day but of course, we had our doubts.
"I'm still shaking," he said.
Their winning marked six-game entry was purchased at CTC Taree, Shop 15, Taree Central Shopping Centre.
The CTC Taree team said they were over the moon to have sold a division one winning entry and wished their winner all the best with their prize.
The winning numbers in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4337 on Wednesday, November 8 were 29, 34, 19, 18, 40, and 14, while the supplementary numbers were 24 and 12.
Across Australia, there were two division one winning entries in Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 4337 - two in NSW.
