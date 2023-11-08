Manning River Times
Man driving ute in NSW Mid North Coast wanted after shots fired

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
Updated November 9 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:28am
Police perform road stops. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Members of the public are warned not to approach a vehicle and its passengers after shots were allegedly fired from a car on November 9.

