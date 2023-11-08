Members of the public are warned not to approach a vehicle and its passengers after shots were allegedly fired from a car on November 9.
The car has been described as a dark-coloured Mercedes dual cab utility and police say it may be driving "erratically" through the Manning Great Lakes, Kempsey or Mid North Coast areas.
Police said "a series of incidents" relating to gunfire are being investigated along the NSW coast.
"A police operation with multiple police resources is currently under way, led by the Mid North Coast Police District," NSW Police said.
Witnesses and people with information are urged to contact police
More information will be provided once it becomes available, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
