October 2023 the driest since 2002, says Bureau of Metereology's latest drought report

By Charmaine Manuel
Updated November 8 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:07pm
Signs of a hot, dry summer are slowly emerging with last month labelled the fifth driest October on record (since 1900) and the driest since 2002, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's latest drought report.

