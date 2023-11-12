MANNING Valley Race Club executive officer Damien Toose hopes this week's Melbourne Cup day meeting at the Taree track will be a 'cookie cutter' for the club's Taree Cup meeting.
The Stakes Law Firm Taree Cup will carry $100,000 in prizemoney and will run over 2000 metres on Sunday, November 19.
This will be the third time the club has staged its major race day for the year in November. The club successfully lobbied Racing NSW to switch the date from August to November in 2021.
Mr Toose is in his first year as chief executive officer. He was happy with Tuesday's meeting, which he estimated drew a crowd of 1000 to the Bushland Drive complex.
"Obviously we'll be looking for an increase in the crowd on cup day,'' Mr Toose said.
"But this will be a day for patrons to come to the track and celebrate. We're also lucky to have the support of Stacks Law firm.
"We're just going to ask people to come out and enjoy their cup, because that's what it is, the region's cup.''
Indifferent weather has dogged the club in its attempts to get more people to the track for the cup in November. In 2021 it rained steadily all morning and early into the afternoon, although it was fine by the time the cup started.
Last year in was beach conditions, with temperatures hovering in the mid-30s.
"Hopefully the weather lends itself for us to have a good track, because if the track's good, you get good horses along,'' he said.
"You get good horses and the punter turn up.''
The cup will be part of the eligibility criteria for the 2024 The Big Dance, to be run on Melbourne Cup day at Randwick next November.
"That could be an attraction and you never know the quality of horse that could turn up,'' Mr Toose said.
"Who knows, we might see a runner in next year's Melbourne Cup starting in this year's Taree Cup. But the track's in that good condition that trainers are happy to send their horses here and I think we'll see a good uptake in the cup field this year.''
He said the club was 'pretty pleased' with the attendance last Tuesday.
"I'm hoping we will build on that for next year,'' he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.