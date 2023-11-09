Manning River Times
Indulge in Froth and Baubles with Kantabile Chamber Choir

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
November 9 2023 - 12:00pm
Join Kantabile Chamber Choir at Manning Regional Art Gallery for a fun end of year concert. Picture by Julia Driscoll
In time for the festive season, Kantabile Chamber Choir has prepared a concert designed to chase the blues away.

