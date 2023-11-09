Indulge in Froth and Baubles with Kantabile Chamber Choir

In time for the festive season, Kantabile Chamber Choir has prepared a concert designed to chase the blues away.
Titled Froth and Baubles, the repertoire will have your toe tapping to ABBA and the Beatles, indulging in some swing, and getting in the mood for Christmas with one or two odd Christmas carols.
Kantabile's musical director, Lyanne McFarlane says the music was chosen to evoke nostalgia and allow people to escape the real world for a moment.
"We're coming into the festive season and things are fairly dour, with another interest rate rise and the war in Gaza. And I think (the concert) is essentially a bit of escapism for people," Lyanne said.
"It's just giving people an opportunity to be be entertained with some very light-hearted froth and bubbly music."
Audience members can expect some well known jazz standards, such as Orange Coloured Sky, but the couple of carols included are less well known.
The concert is being held on Friday, November 24 starting 7pm at Kantabile's rehearsal home, the Manning Regional Art Gallery, and the audience is invited to also enjoy the latest exhibitions from Yvette Hugill, Peter Hugill and Joedlie Lawler.
"It's a night off - have a glass of wine, engage with some music that you know or have heard in your past. It's a bit of nostalgia and, and a bit of escapism. Positive music," Lyanne said.
Tickets are $25 and include a light supper and a drink. There will be limited tickets at the door, so people are encouraged to book online at www.trybooking.com/CMQQG.
