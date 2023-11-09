Bolt was among the stars of the group Forster-Tuncurry sides from 1958-70, when the Hawks won two premierships and were grand finalists the other season. A fleet footed representative fullback, Bolt was an electrifying attacking player, rated as among the best to play in Group Three. Hill captained the Hawks to successive undefeated premierships in 1994/95. He was a regular member of Group Three and North Coast representative sides while he also captained the Hawks to the 1998 premiership. He was the Group Three player of the year in 2001. The hall of fame was inaugurated in 2013.