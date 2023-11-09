TWO Wingham life members and a former Wingham captain-coach will be among those to be inducted into the Group Three Rugby League Hall of Fame at the Wingham Services Club on Friday, November 24.
They are prop Tim Welsh, halfback Brian Wilson and lock John McKeough. They will be joined by fullback John Fisher from Port Macquarie and the Forster-Tuncurry duo of fullback Hector Bolt and lock Greg Hill.
Welsh captain-coached Wingham from 1985 to '88, steering the side to the 1986 grand final. He was also a member of the premiership-winning side of 1989. He initially left Wingham to join Parramatta and then linked with Camden Haven when returning to Group Three in 1981. He was the co-winner of the Tooheys Medal for the group player of the year with Taree Old Bar's Darryl Warwick in 1983 before returning home to Wingham.
Wilson took the reins as captain-coach in 1992 and led the Tigers to the grand final. He played all his football with Wingham, coming into first grade while still eligible for under 18s in 1980, although he had one season as captain-coach of Wingham Hotel in the then Group Three Saturday League. He was a team-mate of Welsh's in the '89 premier side. Both Wellsh and Wilson represented Group Three and North Coast.
McKeough is a Taree United junior who had a stint playing in New Guinea. After returning to Taree he played with Taree Old Bar before heading to Wingham as captain-coach and then a player. He returned to United in 1977 and was a second rower in the premiership winning side. McKeough finished his playing/coaching days at Forster-Tuncurry after opening a sports store at Forster.
Fisher came to Port Macquarie from Newcastle club Lakes United after earlier playing with Western Suburbs Magpies. The Sharks had been thereabouts for a couple of seasons, but under captain-coach Fisher broke through to win the club's maiden Group Three premiership. He later coached Group Three and North Coast. He is just the second Port Shark player in the hall of fame, joining Pat Cudmore.
Bolt was among the stars of the group Forster-Tuncurry sides from 1958-70, when the Hawks won two premierships and were grand finalists the other season. A fleet footed representative fullback, Bolt was an electrifying attacking player, rated as among the best to play in Group Three. Hill captained the Hawks to successive undefeated premierships in 1994/95. He was a regular member of Group Three and North Coast representative sides while he also captained the Hawks to the 1998 premiership. He was the Group Three player of the year in 2001. The hall of fame was inaugurated in 2013.
