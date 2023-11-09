Manning River Times
Six more inductees for Group 3 Rugby League Hall of Fame

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 9 2023 - 3:00pm
Tim Welsh from the Wingham Tigers will be inducted into the Group 3 Hall of Fame
Tim Welsh from the Wingham Tigers will be inducted into the Group 3 Hall of Fame

TWO Wingham life members and a former Wingham captain-coach will be among those to be inducted into the Group Three Rugby League Hall of Fame at the Wingham Services Club on Friday, November 24.

