SOMETIMES you've got to look hard and find the right race for your horse to get a soft "kill" and find out what it's like to win and local trainer Glen Milligan did that with Queensway at Tuesday's non-TAB Taree meeting.
The four-year-old mare had found it hard to win - or even run a place - in the first eight starts of her career. The first five of those were with leading Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan and the next three with her new trainer Milligan.
The best she had managed was a fifth of eight in the very first start of her career in a maiden event at Eagle Farm in May.
But the astute Milligan aimed her at the easier non-TAB meeting and she started as the $3.10 favourite in the Club Taree Maiden Plate over 1312 metres.
Ridden by Milligan's apprentice Zac Wadick, Queensway only won narrowly, but hopefully she liked the feeling and will be more competitive when she inevitably goes back to contesting more difficult races.
Milligan was one of two Taree trainers to win races at Tuesday's meeting. The other was Matthew Robinson, who produced five-year-old mare Parties Galore to take out the Glass 24/7 Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1262 metres.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.