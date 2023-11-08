Manning River Timessport
Queensway wins at Taree for trainer Glen Milligan

By Greg Prichard
November 8 2023 - 12:00pm
Astute Taree trainer won at his home track with Queensway this week.
SOMETIMES you've got to look hard and find the right race for your horse to get a soft "kill" and find out what it's like to win and local trainer Glen Milligan did that with Queensway at Tuesday's non-TAB Taree meeting.

