THE rise of apprentice jockey Mollie Fitzgerald continued at Taree on the club's Melbourne Cup day non-TAB race meeting, when she had four rides on the five-race card and came up with a winning double.
Fitzgerald, who had already ridden her original four kilogram claim down to three kilograms, won the Mid Coast Glass Fencing Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1614 metres on Candy Kiss and the Hogan Plumbing Group Class 1 Handicap over 1007 metres on Low Profile.
More and more trainers are taking advantage of Fitzgerald's growing ability, particularly since it comes with the prospect of being able to reduce the allotted weight for their horse.
Candy Miss is trained at Muswellbrook by Luke Thomas and Low Profile at Wauchope by Colt Prosser.
Fitzgerald was also booked to ride a horse for one of the most respected trainers in NSW, Murwillumbah's Matt Dunn, at the Grafton meeting on Wednesday.
Dunn has been on fire this season, winning multiple TAB Highway Handicaps in Sydney and also multiple feature races with his star horse Cepheus.
The fact he is willing to book a still inexperienced rider like Fitzgerald is recognition that her ability measures up in the eyes of the right people.
Fitzgerald, who only started riding in races in mid-August, has had a particularly good last few days, having also ridden at winner at Saturday's Coffs Harbour meeting ahead of her Taree double.
Ball says he is delighted with Fitzgerald's progress and the face she is attracting more rides from outside stables.
"Mollie's a good listener and a good learner and that's how you improve as a jockey," Ball said. "She's been the same way ever since she's been at my stable and on top of that the horses run well for her.
"It's important for her to get those outside rides so she can get as much experience as possible. If the trainers know she can get the job done - and she has her apprentice's claim on top of that - she's going to keep getting the opportunities that are so important to her development."
Candy Kiss, a half-length winner, was second favourite at $2.35 in a four-horse field, while Low Profile, which won by a length and a half, was only the fifth pick at $7 in a seven-horse event.
