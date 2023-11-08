Manning River Times
Apprentice jockey lands a double at Taree

By Greg Prichard
November 8 2023 - 11:09am
Mollie Fitzgerald clears away from the field to win on Low Profile for Wauchope trainer Colt Prosser at the Taree meeting on Tuesday. Picture Scott Calvin
THE rise of apprentice jockey Mollie Fitzgerald continued at Taree on the club's Melbourne Cup day non-TAB race meeting, when she had four rides on the five-race card and came up with a winning double.

