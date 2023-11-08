Manning River Times
Home/News

Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
November 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maintenance has recently been done on the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall. File picture.
Maintenance has recently been done on the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall. File picture.

The rain that fell over the weekend - we received just over 60mls in our gauge - was most welcome, and the vegetable garden has seen the benefits of it already.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.