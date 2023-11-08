The rain that fell over the weekend - we received just over 60mls in our gauge - was most welcome, and the vegetable garden has seen the benefits of it already.
Noticed some mushrooms popping up in the back lawn as well; was never a mushroom eater when younger but I don't mind the occasional ones now and again.
Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall
Members held their monthly meeting last Saturday morning at the hall with nine members present. Several items were discussed including two Christmas lunch catering events coming up in December for local organisations.
Also on the agenda was the proposal to cover the disabled ramp on the southern side of the hall, with an all weather roof for the benefit of all patrons and users of the hall. This is still in the planning stage and consultation with MidCoast Council but hopefully will happen soon.
Recently the committee hired a local firm to clean the fans and light fittings and the high windows in the hall and it really looks great. It has been some time since this last took place, with the high ceiling it is not something the average person is able to undertake.
Tinonee Historical Society
Society member Barbara Waters attended the dedication of the graves on Pilot Hill at Harrington on Saturday morning and said it was a moving event and well attended by descendants of those who are buried there. Following the dedication by Rev Helen Quinn those who were able moved to Harrington Memorial Hall for refreshments and a chance to meet and greet.
Due to unforseen circumstances, the Tinonee Historical Society has had to withdraw from the upcoming Garage Sale Trail which was planned to be held on Saturday, November 18 and apologise to those who were planning on a visit.
A new date will be arranged for 2024 as this is their biggest fundraiser for the year.
Tinonee Public School
The school year is fast coming to a close with only seven weeks of term four remaining.
The school recently received a wonderful donation of felt boards, whiteboards and stationary from Officeworks, Taree which have been distributed to their classrooms.
The yearly stocktake of the library will take place next week and will be done this coming week, however the students will continue to have library time but borrowing will cease.
On Friday, November 10 there will be a 9am Remembrance Day Assembly when all students will participate and remember the service personnel who have served our country and given their lives for our freedom.
The canteen ladies provided a great Halloween recess on Monday much to the delight of the children. As always there is still a need for more helpers to operate the canteen and Michelle and her team would greatly appreciate anyone who could give a day or two each term. Contact the school office for more details on 6553 1279.
Remembrance Day
Don't forget to try and attend one of the many Remembrance Day services being held in the local area. Husband John and I will be heading to Wingham to support the local RSL Sub-branch at their annual service which is being held at Wingham Town Hall from around 10.30am going through to 11.30am approximately. This is always a very moving service and dedicated to those who fought and gave their lives for our freedom we enjoy today. Lest we forget.
