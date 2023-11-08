Don't forget to try and attend one of the many Remembrance Day services being held in the local area. Husband John and I will be heading to Wingham to support the local RSL Sub-branch at their annual service which is being held at Wingham Town Hall from around 10.30am going through to 11.30am approximately. This is always a very moving service and dedicated to those who fought and gave their lives for our freedom we enjoy today. Lest we forget.